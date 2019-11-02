Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

NASDAQ GH opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.49. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $869,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,948,095 shares of company stock worth $480,979,733. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,472 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

