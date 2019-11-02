GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Major Shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. Sells 30,000 Shares

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTT Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Conifer Management, L.L.C. acquired 204,098 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,581,759.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Conifer Management, L.L.C. purchased 53,275 shares of GTT Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $420,872.50.

Shares of NYSE:GTT opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GTT Communications Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $426.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.56.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $433.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GTT Communications by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Finally, Bislett Management LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.