Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $127.95 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 250.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the second quarter worth about $12,309,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 758,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

