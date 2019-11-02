GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of GrubHub from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GrubHub’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $40,536.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $155,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,007,000 after purchasing an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in GrubHub by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,040,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,082,000 after purchasing an additional 865,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in GrubHub by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,636,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

