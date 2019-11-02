GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on GrubHub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on GrubHub from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GrubHub from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.40.

GrubHub stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 6,146,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $96.80.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria Belousova sold 6,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $472,422.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,340.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,888 shares of company stock worth $766,959 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in GrubHub by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in GrubHub by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in GrubHub by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in GrubHub by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GrubHub by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

