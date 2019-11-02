Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Grin has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00011069 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Coinall, BitForex and Bisq. In the last week, Grin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000476 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000936 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 25,078,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinall, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.