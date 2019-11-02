Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.36

Greencore Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greencore Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

