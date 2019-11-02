Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

GPP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,372. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

