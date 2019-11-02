Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $34.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,794. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

