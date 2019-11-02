Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $69.60 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.