Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,561,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060,685 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 764.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,706,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,289 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,675,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,405,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,903 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

