Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.62 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFG opened at $54.55 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

