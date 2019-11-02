Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.07 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,314,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,116,000 after buying an additional 306,167 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,045,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

