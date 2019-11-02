Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Whirlpool worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 248.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 45.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.94.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $135,154.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

