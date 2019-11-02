Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $366.14 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.04 and a 1 year high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 9.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Argus started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $358.49 per share, for a total transaction of $358,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

