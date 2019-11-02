Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 3,273 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 743,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 76,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,063,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $346,042.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,468 shares of company stock worth $5,990,815. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.