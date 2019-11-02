Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Shares Down 10%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.72, 383,529 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 217,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

