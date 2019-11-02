Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.62. 247,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.70. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $90.67 and a 12-month high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 552,523 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after purchasing an additional 327,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,203,000 after purchasing an additional 135,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 93.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 738,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 357,655 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.