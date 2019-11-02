Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Graham by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 159,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,188,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,417,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Graham by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,563,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $632.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.45. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $605.73 and a 1 year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

