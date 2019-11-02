Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 341.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In related news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fund V. Gp L.P. Omega sold 183,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $4,032,009.72. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497 and sold 450,000 shares valued at $9,668,719. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Gossamer Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Gossamer Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.80, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.