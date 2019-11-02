Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Update

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $85,931.22. Also, insider Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 54,732 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $2,385,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,307 shares of company stock worth $30,466,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 384,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $14,474,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. 1,214,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.43. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.36 million, a PE ratio of 224.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

