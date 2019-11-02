Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, they are engaged in the business of developing, owning, operating and franchising restaurants under the name Good Times Drive Thru Burgers. Good Times DriveThru Burgers restaurants are owned, operated and franchised by their subsidiary, Good Times Drive Thru Inc. Good Times Drive Thru Burgers restaurants feature a limited menu for drive-through and walk-up customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTIM. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

GTIM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. 15,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,097. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

