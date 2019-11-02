Golem (GNT) Reaches Market Cap of $45.08 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Huobi, DragonEX and WazirX. Golem has a market cap of $45.08 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00217101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.32 or 0.01433850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00117541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Huobi, ABCC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Coinbe, Tidex, WazirX, Bithumb, BitMart, BitBay, Gate.io, Braziliex, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, BigONE, Liqui, Koinex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Mercatox, OKEx, Bitbns, Iquant, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

