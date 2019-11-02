Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €64.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €57.36 ($66.70).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €47.75 ($55.52) on Wednesday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.95.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

