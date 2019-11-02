Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, 1,193,699 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,140,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

Several research firms have commented on GLNG. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.28). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $82.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 234,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.