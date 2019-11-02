Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, 1,193,699 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,140,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.
Several research firms have commented on GLNG. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 234,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.