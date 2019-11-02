Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,458. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golar LNG will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 46.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $232,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 95.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 85,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $466,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

