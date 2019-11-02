GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,062. The company has a current ratio of 17.54, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $240.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.70. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,668,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,816,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,033 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

