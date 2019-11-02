Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of SELF opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.63. Global Self Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

