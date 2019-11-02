Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.