Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Gilead Sciences worth $326,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,193 shares of company stock worth $712,206. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,956,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,110. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

