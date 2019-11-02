Gifto Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and $1.93 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Binance and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00217418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.01405541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BiteBTC, Allbit, Bithumb, Binance, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bittrex, OKEx, Kryptono, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

