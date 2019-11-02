Giant (GIC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.71, $11.91, $13.92 and $31.10. Over the last week, Giant has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $232,893.00 and $18,772.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00699685 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030002 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003985 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,290,076 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,072 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

