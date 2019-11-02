GFS Advisors LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,272.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $874.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

