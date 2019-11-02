GFS Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,274,000 after buying an additional 1,504,621 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,837,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,594,000 after buying an additional 1,311,043 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,925,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $45.96.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

