GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after buying an additional 122,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after buying an additional 427,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.10. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.