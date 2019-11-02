GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 4,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

