Gerrard Schmid Acquires 28,000 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) CEO Gerrard Schmid purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $194,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DBD opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,476,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 630,472 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

