Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.00

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 169.75 ($2.22), with a volume of 35417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 199.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.34.

Georgia Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:GHG)

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

