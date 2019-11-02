Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock opened at A$3.89 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a 52-week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of A$4.00 ($2.84).
About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
