Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Declares Interim Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:GMA)

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia (ASX:GMA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.242 per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia stock opened at A$3.89 ($2.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$3.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has a 52-week low of A$2.05 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of A$4.00 ($2.84).

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the loan mortgage insurance business in Australia. The company facilitates residential mortgage lending by transferring risk from lenders to lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) providers, primarily for high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans.

