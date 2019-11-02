Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.60.

Get Genworth MI Canada alerts:

Shares of Genworth MI Canada stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.44. The company had a trading volume of 204,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,406. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$52.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.59.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$168.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada will post 5.4230936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other Genworth MI Canada news, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$3,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,802,567.96. Also, Senior Officer Deborah Lynn Mcpherson sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.18, for a total transaction of C$188,556.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$794,257. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,506.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth MI Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth MI Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.