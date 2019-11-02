Genworth MI Canada Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Genworth MI Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$168.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIC. CIBC cut their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genworth MI Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Genworth MI Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.60.

Shares of MIC stock opened at C$53.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. Genworth MI Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Genworth MI Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Genworth MI Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Adrian Virgil Mayers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.25, for a total value of C$935,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,229 shares in the company, valued at C$1,045,528.25. Also, Director Brian Leo Hurley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$3,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,802,567.96. Insiders have sold 82,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,506 in the last quarter.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

