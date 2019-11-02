Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,688 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.