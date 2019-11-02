Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

