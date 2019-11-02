Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,909,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $761,250,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.03 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.