Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires 11,040 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,488,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,705 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,826,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,359,000 after acquiring an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 265,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.