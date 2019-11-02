Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Shares Up 1.9%

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), 1,438,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.25.

In other Genex Power news, insider Teresa Dyson 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th.

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

