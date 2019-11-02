GenesisX (XGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $43,843.00 and $42.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,049,413 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

