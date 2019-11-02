General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,952,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,193,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 254.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $10.38. 78,900,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,072,816. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $9.98) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

