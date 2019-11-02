General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $179.73 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.55 and a 200 day moving average of $179.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

