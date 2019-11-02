Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Noble Financial set a $18.00 target price on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $41.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.